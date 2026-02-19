Službeni detalji novog potresa u Dalmaciji i Hercegovini. Ovo je točna lokacija epicentra

Prema službenim podacima Seizmološke službe pri Geofizičkom odsjeku PMF-a, danas, 19. veljače 2026. godine u 16 sati i 21 minutu zabilježen je umjeren potres s epicentrom kod Gruda u Bosni i Hercegovini.
Magnituda potresa iznosila je 3.3 prema Richteru, dok je intenzitet u epicentru procijenjen na IV stupanj EMS ljestvice.
#Earthquake (#zemljotres) possibly felt 21 sec ago in #Bosnia&Herzegovina.
Automatic crowdsourced detection, not seismically verified yet.
— EMSC (@LastQuake) February 19, 2026
#Earthquake (#potres, #zemljotres) M3.3 occurred 29 km E of #Makarska (#Croatia) 2 min ago (local time 16:21:32).
🖥https://t.co/XFaYxtA7i9 pic.twitter.com/u3y95noUzz
— EMSC (@LastQuake) February 19, 2026