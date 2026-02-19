Službeni detalji novog potresa u Dalmaciji i Hercegovini. Ovo je točna lokacija epicentra

Prema službenim podacima Seizmološke službe pri Geofizičkom odsjeku PMF-a, danas, 19. veljače 2026. godine u 16 sati i 21 minutu zabilježen je umjeren potres s epicentrom kod Gruda u Bosni i Hercegovini.

Magnituda potresa iznosila je 3.3 prema Richteru, dok je intenzitet u epicentru procijenjen na IV stupanj EMS ljestvice.

#Earthquake (#zemljotres) possibly felt 21 sec ago in #Bosnia&Herzegovina. Felt it? Tell us via:

📱https://t.co/QMSpuj6Z2H

🌐https://t.co/AXvOM7I4Th

🖥https://t.co/wPtMW5ND1t

⚠ Automatic crowdsourced detection, not seismically verified yet. More info soon! pic.twitter.com/29sQCSPjsK

— EMSC (@LastQuake) February 19, 2026