Aktualno

VIDEO Misterij u polju: Hitno sletio zrakoplov sa 159 putnika

Za sada nema izvješća o ozlijeđenima ili razlozima prisilnog slijetanja aviona Ural Airlinesa.
Autor

Zrakoplov ruskog Ural Airlinesa sa 159 putnika koji je letio iz Sočija za Omsk prisilno je sletio u polje u regiju Novosibirsk u zapadnom Sibiru, izvijestile su u utorak ruske agencije.

Za sada nema izvješća o ozlijeđenima ili razlozima prisilnog slijetanja, piše Reuters.

Ruska novinska agencija Interfax izvijestila je da je u avionu bilo 159 ljudi. TASS je ranije izvijestio da je u zrakoplovu bilo 156 osoba, prenosi dnevnik.hr.

Moja reakcija na članak je...
Ljubav
0
Haha
0
Nice
0
What?
0
Laž
0
Sad
0
Mad
0
Dojavi vijest