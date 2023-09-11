VIDEO Misterij u polju: Hitno sletio zrakoplov sa 159 putnika

Zrakoplov ruskog Ural Airlinesa sa 159 putnika koji je letio iz Sočija za Omsk prisilno je sletio u polje u regiju Novosibirsk u zapadnom Sibiru, izvijestile su u utorak ruske agencije.

Za sada nema izvješća o ozlijeđenima ili razlozima prisilnog slijetanja, piše Reuters.

Ruska novinska agencija Interfax izvijestila je da je u avionu bilo 159 ljudi. TASS je ranije izvijestio da je u zrakoplovu bilo 156 osoba, prenosi dnevnik.hr.

️ Russian plane made an emergency landing. One of the engines caught fire in the sky...

A Ural Airlines plane flying from Sochi to Omsk made an emergency landing in a field near Novosibirsk.

The reason for this was a failure of the hydraulic system, RosSMI reported. There were… pic.twitter.com/ZfwfuwiBwB

— Black hat (@WorldObserver0) September 12, 2023