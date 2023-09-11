VIDEO Misterij u polju: Hitno sletio zrakoplov sa 159 putnika

Zrakoplov ruskog Ural Airlinesa sa 159 putnika koji je letio iz Sočija za Omsk prisilno je sletio u polje u regiju Novosibirsk u zapadnom Sibiru, izvijestile su u utorak ruske agencije.
Za sada nema izvješća o ozlijeđenima ili razlozima prisilnog slijetanja, piše Reuters.
Ruska novinska agencija Interfax izvijestila je da je u avionu bilo 159 ljudi. TASS je ranije izvijestio da je u zrakoplovu bilo 156 osoba, prenosi dnevnik.hr.
️ Russian plane made an emergency landing. One of the engines caught fire in the sky...
A Ural Airlines plane flying from Sochi to Omsk made an emergency landing in a field near Novosibirsk.
The reason for this was a failure of the hydraulic system, RosSMI reported. There were… pic.twitter.com/ZfwfuwiBwB
— Black hat (@WorldObserver0) September 12, 2023
⚠️🛬🇷🇺 - A Sochi-Omsk plane urgently landed in a field near the village of Kamenki in the #Novosibirsk region. He was unable to land at the airport and raised the alarm.
So, there are 159 people on the Ural Airlines flight, including 23 children. Initially, there were no reports… pic.twitter.com/WMKrIYPfSs
— 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformantofc) September 12, 2023