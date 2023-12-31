Close Menu
SNIMLJENI TRENUCI UŽASA Društvenim mrežama šire se snimke razornog potresa u Japanu: Prizori koji lede krv u žilama

Serija od tri potresa pogodila je Japan, a najsnažniji je bio magnitude 7,5 stupnjeva po Richteru. Pogledajte snimku tsunamija
U Japanu su se u kratkom vremenskom periodu od samo 15 minuta dogodila tri jaka potresa, pri čemu je najjači dosegnuo magnitude 7,6 po Richterovoj ljestvici.

Zbog ovih potresa, izdano je upozorenje na tsunami, a vlasti su uputile poziv građanima da se evakuiraju na viša područja.

Na društvenim mrežama se šire dramatične snimke i dojmovi ovih potresa.

 

 

