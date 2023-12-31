SNIMLJENI TRENUCI UŽASA Društvenim mrežama šire se snimke razornog potresa u Japanu: Prizori koji lede krv u žilama

U Japanu su se u kratkom vremenskom periodu od samo 15 minuta dogodila tri jaka potresa, pri čemu je najjači dosegnuo magnitude 7,6 po Richterovoj ljestvici.

Zbog ovih potresa, izdano je upozorenje na tsunami, a vlasti su uputile poziv građanima da se evakuiraju na viša područja.

Na društvenim mrežama se šire dramatične snimke i dojmovi ovih potresa.

WATCH: Major damage reported in coastal town of Uchinada in Ishikawa, Japan after 7.4 magnitude earthquakepic.twitter.com/1tMuu8EyOp — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 1, 2024

BREAKING: Japan Meteorological Agency says a powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake has struck Ishikawa Prefecture. Credit: HAB pic.twitter.com/Y4ZW60wR0q — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) January 1, 2024

Japan - This is footage of the earthquake filmed by a terrified family. Japan have issued an urgent evacuation notice on the western coast as part of a tsunami warning 🇯🇵🗾 pic.twitter.com/ETm1VLrJth — 🇬🇧RonEnglish🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@RonEng1ish) January 1, 2024