SNIMLJENI TRENUCI UŽASA Društvenim mrežama šire se snimke razornog potresa u Japanu: Prizori koji lede krv u žilama

U Japanu su se u kratkom vremenskom periodu od samo 15 minuta dogodila tri jaka potresa, pri čemu je najjači dosegnuo magnitude 7,6 po Richterovoj ljestvici.
Zbog ovih potresa, izdano je upozorenje na tsunami, a vlasti su uputile poziv građanima da se evakuiraju na viša područja.
Na društvenim mrežama se šire dramatične snimke i dojmovi ovih potresa.
🚨Destruction aftermath the terrible 7.6 M earthquake hits Kanazawa of Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan
Ya Allah protect everyone. Ameen#Japan #Destruction #Kanazawa #Earthquake #Tsunami pic.twitter.com/pSLHeYDxyR
— Athar Saleem® (@AtharSaleem01) January 1, 2024
WATCH: Major damage reported in coastal town of Uchinada in Ishikawa, Japan after 7.4 magnitude earthquakepic.twitter.com/1tMuu8EyOp
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 1, 2024
BREAKING: Japan Meteorological Agency says a powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake has struck Ishikawa Prefecture. Credit: HAB pic.twitter.com/Y4ZW60wR0q
— Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) January 1, 2024
Pray for Japan#tsunami #earthquake #japan pic.twitter.com/hymeiewao3
— Kanhaiya Lal Saran (@SaranKL_) January 1, 2024
Pray for #Japan 🙏 #tsunami pic.twitter.com/6oT0RCXo2c
— Param|PCS 🇮🇳 (@FunMauji) January 1, 2024
Japan - This is footage of the earthquake filmed by a terrified family. Japan have issued an urgent evacuation notice on the western coast as part of a tsunami warning 🇯🇵🗾 pic.twitter.com/ETm1VLrJth
— 🇬🇧RonEnglish🇬🇧🏴 (@RonEng1ish) January 1, 2024
Situation in #Japan not good as of now. #tsunami alert. pic.twitter.com/vUjTW0yoS7
— The Analyzer (News Updates🗞️) (@Indian_Analyzer) January 1, 2024
— 🇮🇳Gaurav Singh🚩 (@nascentlens) January 1, 2024