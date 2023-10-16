IMA LI NADE ZA DUGI RAT? Stručnjaci iz Norveške dolaze ponuditi rješenja za sanaciju bivše tvornice

Radionica pod naslovom "COASTAL BROWNFIELD REMEDIATION" održat će se 17. i 18. listopada 2023. u dvorani nekadašnjeg kina "Dalmacija" Dugi Rat. Radionicu će otvoriti načelnik Tonči Bauk a hrvatski stručnjaci uz norveške kolege razmijeniti će znanje i iskustvo vezano uz probleme sanacije onečišćenih zemljišta obalnih područja i predstaviti problem vezan uz sanaciju bivše tvornice u Dugom Ratu. Radionica će prikazati način sanacije bivše željezare u Notoddenu (Norveška) i probleme vezane za sanaciju bivše tvornice u Dugom Ratu.

Ova radionica održava se u sklopu projekta koji je Građevinski fakultet iz Zagreba zajedno sa svojim partnerima, od kojih je jedan partner i Općina Dugi Rat, prijavio na poziv "Jačanje bilateralne suradnje s Norveškom u području zelene tranzicije" financiran u okviru EEA i norveškog financijskog mehanizma – Fond za bilateralne odnos, te im je odobreno 99.280,00 eura za cilj inicijative "Ecosystem based strategy for remediation of brownfield site in coastal area".

Cilj projekta je razvoj i razmjena dobrih praksi u području oporavka brownfield područja s posebnim osloncem na ekosustavna rješenja. Sudjelovanje na radionici je besplatno.

Više o projektu, radionici u Dugom Ratu i sudionicima možete pronaći u nastavku članka i ovdje .

PROGRAM RADIONICE "COASTAL BROWNFIELD REMEDIATION"

9:00 - 9:05 OTVARANJE RADIONICE

Tonči Bauk, M.SC. CE., načelnik općine Dugi Rat

9:05 - 9:30 ABOUT THE PROJECT ECOSYSTEM-BASED STRATEGIES FOR REMEDIATION OF BROWNFIELD SITES (2023-2024)

Assoc. prof. Dalibor Carević, Assoc. prof. Marijana Serdar, Faculty of Civil Engineering, University of Zagreb

Prof. Lasse Berntzen, University of South-Eastern Norway

DESCRIPTION: A short introduction about the project scope and motivation for submission. Some details about institutions involved and project activities.

9:30 - 10:15 POLLUTED AREAS FROM THE PERSPECTIVE OF LOCAL ADMINISTRATION (NOTODDEN MUNICIPALITY)

Olav Berget, M.SC. CE., Janne Vaeringstad, M.SC., Notodden Municipality

DESCRIPTION: Notodden Municipality history and coexistence with the ironworks Tinfos Jernverk. Description of pollution and its impact on society. Change of the owner of the polluted area and role of the municipality in this process and process of preparation of the land use plan.

10:15 - 11:00 EXPERIENCES IN REMEDIATION OF THE FORMER IRONWORKS IN NOTODDEN (NORWAY)

Kajsa Onshuus, M.SC. ES., GrunnTeknikk AS, Norway

DESCRIPTION: National framework for remediation of brownfield sites in Norway. Methodology of sampling contaminated soil and categorization according to the level of contamination in the case of the former ironworks in Notodden. Description of the buildings constructed on the remediated site and plans for the future.

11:00 - 11:30 Coffee break

11:30 - 11:45 SUSTAINABLE MANAGEMENT OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE

Ivana Carević, PhD, Faculty of Civil Engineering, University of Zagreb

DESCRIPTION: Framework for sustainable waste management. Waste categorization and waste landfill requirements. Waste as a potential secondary resource – technical and health aspects. Overview of previous studies on contamination levels in industrial waste landfilled in Dugi Rat.

11:45 - 12:00 HOW GEOLOGY AND POLLUTION ARE RELATED IN THE CASE OF DUGI RAT FERROALLOY FACTORY

Assoc. prof. Kristina Pikelj, Faculty of Science, University of Zagreb

DESCRIPTION: Lithology and geomorphology of the Dugi Rat area determine surface and groundwater circulation as well as marine sediment input. Both, coastal lithology and marine sediments determine the fate of industrial wastes and their impact on the environment.

12:00 - 12:15 LEGAL FRAMEWORK FOR SOLVING POLLUTION PROBLEMS IN THE FORMER FERROALLOY FACTORY IN DUGI RAT

Hajdi Biuk, LL.M, Sunce Association for Nature, Environment and Sustainable Development

DESCRIPTION: The polluted area in Dugi Rat is subject to environmental remediation regulations. The presentation will provide an overview of the legal aspects of remediation, the challenges of implementation, and the status of the remediation process.

12:15 - 12:30 INTRODUCTION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR STUDENT’S HACKATHON

Ana Bešker, mag.soc., Ivana Carević, PhD, Faculty of Civil Engineering, University of Zagreb,