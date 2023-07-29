GOAT Rally Tour 2023 Brings the Roar of Supercars to Split!

Brace yourselves, Budapest! The highly anticipated GOAT Rally Tour is revving its engines and making its grand entrance to the modern city of Budapest. Prepare to witness an awe-inspiring display of some of the world's most exotic supercars, as GOAT Rally Tour proudly presents its second edition in Romania, with an epic finale in Split.

GOAT Rally Tour is not your ordinary road trip; it's a captivating event that unites supercar enthusiasts from across the globe for a week-long journey of automotive bliss. The owners of exquisite supercars will embark on this exhilarating adventure on July 31, starting from Sibiu, Romania, and making stops in Cluj, Oradea, Budapest, before concluding with two thrilling days in the great city of Split.

GALERIJA Kliknite za pregled

Throughout the rally, cities come alive with the sights and sounds of extraordinary machinery, showcasing an impressive lineup of supercars, including the likes of Lamborghini, Ferrari, McLaren, Porsche, Brabus, Corvette, Toyota Supra, BMW M, Audi R8, and many more. Each day, the rally participants will host public events where car enthusiasts and the curious public alike can gather to admire these rare and remarkable vehicles up close.

And now, we are thrilled to announce that Budapest will have its chance to revel in this automotive extravaganza. On August 3th, at 17:00, the GOAT Rally Tour will host its grand public event in front of the iconic Marriott Hotel. Attendees will be treated to a spectacle of roaring engines, gleaming paintwork, and cutting-edge design, as the supercars take center stage in all their glory.

"We are incredibly excited to bring GOAT Rally Tour to the vibrant city of Budapest," said Liviu, the founder of GOAT Rally Tour. "Our rally is a celebration of automotive excellence, and we can't wait to share this unforgettable experience with the passionate car enthusiasts and the local community.

The public event at Marriott Hotel promises to be an incredible gathering, uniting people from all walks of life through their shared passion for supercars."

This is an event that car enthusiasts, families, and tourists alike won't want to miss. Whether you're a petrolhead, a curious observer, or simply looking for an extraordinary evening out, the GOAT Rally Tour public event in Budapest is set to be an unforgettable experience.

Mark your calendars for August 3th, at 17:00, and join us in front of Marriott Hotel, for a high-octane celebration of automotive excellence. Don't miss the chance to witness these extraordinary supercars up close and personal!